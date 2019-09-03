‘That’s Exactly What We’re Going To Do’: Beto Confirms His Plan Includes A Gun-Grab

Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke confirmed Saturday that his plan to attack gun violence would absolutely include a forced buyback.

O’Rourke shared a tweet Monday including video of the event, which took place in Charlottesville, VA. “I was asked how I’d address people’s fears that we will take away their assault rifles,” O’Rourke tweeted. “I want to be clear: That’s exactly what we’re going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them.”

While there has been some bipartisan support for the expansion of background checks and even the implementation of some red flag laws, buybacks — particularly mandatory buybacks — tend to be a tougher sell across the board.