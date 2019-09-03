Politics

Report: Bill de Blasio Logged Seven Hours In May While Running For President

Mayor Bill De Blasio holds a Green New Deal rally At Trump Tower in New York City (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

William Davis Reporter

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio worked just seven hours at his City Hall office in May, the month he officially launched his bid for president.

De Blasio made just six stops in his City Hall office that month, according to records reviewed by The New York Post. The much-maligned mayor has been polling at zero or 1% in most polls and failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate set to take place next week.  (RELATED: De Blasio On Campaigning During NYC Blackout: ‘It Doesn’t Matter Where You Are’)

“If he’s trying to show New Yorkers that he’s over doing the job, he’s doing a good job of it,” one former De Blasio aide told the Post.

Another ex-De Blasio insider described the mayor’s job performance to the Post as “real bad.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Despite de Blasio’s progressive record in the nation’s most populated city, the mayor has failed to gain traction in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Draws Six-Person Crowd In New Hampshire)

While failing to make headway on the campaign trail, de Blasio has also seen his popularity plummet back home. An April poll published by Quinnipiac found de Blasio’s approval rating underwater at just 42%.