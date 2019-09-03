Report: Bill de Blasio Logged Seven Hours In May While Running For President

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio worked just seven hours at his City Hall office in May, the month he officially launched his bid for president.

De Blasio made just six stops in his City Hall office that month, according to records reviewed by The New York Post. The much-maligned mayor has been polling at zero or 1% in most polls and failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate set to take place next week. (RELATED: De Blasio On Campaigning During NYC Blackout: ‘It Doesn’t Matter Where You Are’)

“If he’s trying to show New Yorkers that he’s over doing the job, he’s doing a good job of it,” one former De Blasio aide told the Post.

Another ex-De Blasio insider described the mayor’s job performance to the Post as “real bad.”

Despite de Blasio’s progressive record in the nation’s most populated city, the mayor has failed to gain traction in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Draws Six-Person Crowd In New Hampshire)

While failing to make headway on the campaign trail, de Blasio has also seen his popularity plummet back home. An April poll published by Quinnipiac found de Blasio’s approval rating underwater at just 42%.