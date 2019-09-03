Crenshaw: The Left Wants Tyranny Not Equality

The left has called for the end of the Electoral College since voters elected President Donald Trump in 2016, but Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said what Democrats really want is tyranny.

Crenshaw said media members think Republicans don’t understand democracy — but that Democrats do. (RELATED: Here’s What Rep Dan Crenshaw Says About Everything From Disco Balls To John Adams)

“Why?” Crenshaw said. “Well because they want to abolish the Electoral College and they think that makes them better people.”

Join Crenshaw as he breaks down the differences between how Republicans and Democrats view the Electoral College.

WATCH:



SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the latest videos from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team:

DC Restaurant Workers Protesting

9/11 First Responder Gives His Final Message

AOC: When I Said Concentration Camps I Didn’t Mean Nazis

Republican Lawmaker Booed Over Slavery Reparations

Who Has A Bigger Turnout? 9 Candidates or Donald Trump?

Burgess Owens Destroys Dem’s Reparations Narrative

Slave Reparations: Danny Glover Speaks

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.