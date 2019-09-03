8 Elementary School Children Killed In Chinese Stabbing Attack

Eight children died and two are injured after a stabbing spree at a Chinese elementary school took place Monday.

The attack happened in a Hubei province village at about 8 a.m. Monday, the first day of the new semester, police said Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as a 40-year-old man named Yu. The suspect is in custody as officers investigate the case further. Authorities have not determined the motive for the attack.

Knife-wielding man kills 8 schoolchildren in China https://t.co/4weXqWUHHf pic.twitter.com/R3WOBgVwSV — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2019

Exactly how the children were attacked was not disclosed in police reports, according to AP.

The suspect was reportedly released from Hubei prison in June 2018 after serving a sentence for attempted murder, according to the Guangzhou-based Southern Weekly, citing prison staff. (RELATED: Man Knifes 11 Kindergarten Kids In China)

A similar stabbing also occurred in China in 2018, when a man reportedly stabbed and killed two children near a Shanghai elementary school that June, according to Reuters.

