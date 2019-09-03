Can We Stop Hurricanes? Florida Man Says Yes

With Hurricane Dorian close to making landfall, a Florida man believes he’s found the solution to stopping hurricanes.
While many have dismissed the man’s idea as wacky, he’s actually not the first one to think of it. Do we have the technology to stop hurricanes?
Chime in with your thoughts in the comment section below.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security
Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA
Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning
Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out