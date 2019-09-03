House Democrats Planning Inquiry Into Trump’s Alleged Attempts To Silence Affair Rumors

House Democrats want to investigate President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to silence two women who claimed to have affairs with him.

The House Judiciary Committee plan to hold hearings and speak to witnesses involved in making payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, the Washington Post reported. The two women have claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, pleaded guilty in 2018 to two campaign finance charges. Cohen testified that Trump was aware of the payments, but no charges were brought against the president.

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal attorney, has said that “no campaign violations were engaged in by the president.” (RELATED: House Democrats Escalate Impeachment inquiry With New Wave Of Subpoenas)

This inquiry adds to the House’s debate on whether to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump, WaPo reported. More than 130 Democrats support an impeachment inquiry. The Trump administration has been successful in blocking many House oversight investigations, WaPo reported.

“The fingerprints are all over this one – it’s not like a big mystery,” said Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie B. Raskin, according to WaPo. “As with the evidence of presidential obstruction of justice, the conclusion seems inescapable: that [Trump] would have been tried had he been anybody else.”

“And now it’s left to Congress again to figure out what to do with the lawbreaking and apparent impunity of the president.”

