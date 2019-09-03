Hurricane Dorian Inches Along Florida Coast

Hurricane Dorian decreased in strength but increased in size as it inched along the Florida coast Tuesday.

Dorian sat on the Bahamas for over a day before moving toward Florida and the Carolinas. It lowered in strength to a Category 2 and is moving around 2 mph, CNN reported.

Five people died because of Dorian in the Bahamas, the Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Monday. The storm was a Category 5 when it hit the islands Sunday and the five deaths occurred in the Abaco Islands. Grand Bahama received 30 inches of rain, according to CNN.

Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations for parts of Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The states issued emergency declarations. (RELATED: Hurricane Dorian Turns To Category 4, Heads Toward Carolinas)

Dorian came to a standstill above the Bahamas Monday evening, and the islands saw gusts reach up to 170 mph, forecasters said. The islands are “in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Minnis said.

“We know that we cannot make everybody happy, but we believe that we can keep everyone alive,” Republican Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina said. Eight counties began evacuations Monday.

The storm is heading close to the Florida coast before moving toward the Carolinas.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.