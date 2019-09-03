Indianapolis Colts Give QB Jacoby Brissett $30 Million Contract, Sign Brian Hoyer To 3-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts have shelled out some serious money at the quarterback position in recent days.

Following the retirement of Andrew Luck, the team needs some security at the position, and they’re throwing money around. On Monday, starter Jacoby Brissett agreed to a new $30 million deal for the next two years, according to Albert Breer. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett’s deal will be for $30 million over two years. It’s not an extension, it’s a new deal that covers this year and next year. That means he gets about $28 million in new money, for tacking an extra year on to his deal. Good for him. Good for the team. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 2, 2019

They also signed backup Brian Hoyer to a three-year deal worth $12 million, according to Adam Schefter.

A new QB in Indy: Colts are signing former Patriots’ QB Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million deal that includes $9 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

The Colts really didn’t have much of an option here but to spend the money. There’s no big name free agents available, and a trade for a star is almost certainly not going to happen.

Now, they’ve got Brissett, Hoyer and Chad Kelly. It’s far from a great quarterback room, but it’s better than nothing.

Imagine waking up one day as a Colts fan with Andrew Luck as the face of the franchise, and then Jacoby Brissett being the starter a few days later.

The world of the NFL is downright absurd.

I’d actually like to see if Chad Kelly could steal some reps along the way. It looked like he was going to be the starter at Denver before he was cut following an arrest.

There’s no question at all that he can play with the best of them. The Colts aren’t going to have a good year.

They might as well let Swag Kelly air it out a little.

You can also pretty much guarantee the Colts will be taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 draft. I’d be shocked if they didn’t.