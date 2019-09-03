Ivanka Wows In Pretty Green Dress During Colombia Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a pretty green dress during her event in Bogota, Colombia.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the short sleeve, olive green number by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz as she arrived to speak ahead of a ceremony with Colombian women about women’s empowerment programs. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the great look with her new short hair style and matching olive green high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Today we launched the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs. I was honored to meet the 1st participants – a dynamic group of 40 women entrepreneurs! These formidable women embody the spirit of the future & I look forward to seeing their successes influence our world for the better.#WGDP,” Ivanka tweeted, along with a few great shots from the day.

Today we launched the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs. I was honored to meet the 1st participants – a dynamic group of 40 women entrepreneurs! These formidable women embody the spirit of the future & I look forward to seeing their successes influence our world for the better.#WGDP pic.twitter.com/vHC3ZUQAR8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, the first daughter shined when she stepped off the plane in a gorgeous short sleeve white dress that hit just above her knees after arriving in Bogota.

She completed the fun summer look with loose hair and white high heels.

“Just landed in Bogota, Colombia. Thank you Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez for the warm welcome. Looking forward to a great trip! #WGDP,” Ivanka tweeted.

Just landed in Bogota, Colombia. Thank you Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez for the warm welcome. Looking forward to a great trip! #WGDP pic.twitter.com/v6Kit7dRcG — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 3, 2019

The first daughter always looks terrific. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.