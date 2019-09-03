Ivanka Dazzles In Metallic Gold Sleeveless Dress In Colombia

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a gorgeous gold dress for a dinner during her trip to Bogota, Colombia.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the jaw-dropping metallic sleeveless number by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz that hit just below her knees as she was greeted to the evening’s festivities by Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Ruiz. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the sensational outfit with her hair pulled up into a loose bun and silver high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked spectacular would be a serious understatement.

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on point. Earlier in the day, she showed up in a pretty olive green dress by the same designer to speak ahead of an event with Colombian women about women’s empowerment programs.

She completed the great look with her new short hair do and matching green high heels.

“Honored to join President Duque & IDB President Moreno to share that 2X and IDB’s partnership on Fund Mujer is on track to deploy $600M to women owned and supporting businesses in the region – more than 3 times the initial investment goal! #WGDP,” Ivanka tweeted, along with a few great shots from the day.

Honored to join President Duque & IDB President Moreno to share that 2X and IDB’s partnership on Fund Mujer is on track to deploy $600M to women owned and supporting businesses in the region – more than 3 times the initial investment goal! #WGDP pic.twitter.com/51Z35Sq130 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 3, 2019

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.