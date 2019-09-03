Joe Biden Proposes Banning ‘Magazines That Can Hold Multiple Bullets’

Former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden floated a radical anti-gun policy during a public press appearance in Iowa over the weekend, proposing a ban on magazines with multiple rounds.

“The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them–it is absolutely mindless,” Biden told reporters.

“It is no violation of the Second Amendment. It is … just a bow to the special interest of the gun manufacturers and the NRA. It’s got to stop.”

Other Democratic candidates have proposed similarly strict anti-gun policies. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said that he was “open” to a government mandatory gun buyback programs last month.

It’s unclear if Biden really wants to ban magazines with more than one round, as the the 76-year-old has a record of making gaffes and strange misstatements.

Oops: Biden says “we choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/bkohPsOmJC — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

In August, he stated that his health care plan would be “not quality,” and he publicly stumbled over his words in another Iowa appearance, earning mockery from both the left and the right.

He also seemed to forget which state he was in during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, as he stated that he was in Vermont. (RELATED: Biden Slips Again: ‘Poor Kids Are Just As Bright And Just As Talented As White Kids’)

In August, Biden told a crowd in New Hampshire that he was “not going nuts.”