Joel Klatt: Jonathan Taylor Is The Best Football Player In The Big 10

Joel Klatt has named Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor the best football player in the Big 10.

In a video posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon, the Fox Sports pundit explained how “you do not put up those numbers and not get the number one ranking in the Big 10.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He called the electric running back “unreal” and pointed out how nobody has run for more yards in their first two seasons than Taylor.

“This dude is UNREAL”@JoelKlatt names @JayT23 as his best player in the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/4WgudPB1qa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2019

I have to agree with Klatt on this one. Did you all see Taylor against USF on Friday night? It was a bloodbath. He did things to the Bulls that were borderline cruel.

He went off for four touchdowns, and he did it in epic fashion.

There’s nobody that can match Taylor’s production or skills in the Big 10. There’s just not, and I’m not saying that just because I’m a huge Wisconsin fan.

It’s just true. I don’t get paid to sell you guys fake news. I get paid to give you the facts, and those are the facts of the situation.

Justin Fields isn’t as good, Adrian Martinez isn’t as good and Shea Patterson isn’t as good when it comes to dominating. These are the facts. I don’t care if you like them or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Aug 31, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT

If what we saw Friday night is a sign of things to come, then Wisconsin is going to be booming this season. He torched the Bulls to start the season, and I’m sure it won’t be the last time we see him do it this year.

Go, Badgers, go!