Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past ‘Heavy Drugs’ Use And Pressures Of Fame: ‘You Don’t Even Want To Live Anymore’

Justin Bieber got very candid about his past “heavy drugs” use, the pressures of fame at such a young age and more in an Instagram post Monday.

“Have [you] noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life,” the 25-year-old singer wrote, according to E! News. “There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child [whose] brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision-making) aren’t developed yet.” (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

After finding himself going from being a 13-year-old boy from a small town he was suddenly, “18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 2, 2019 at 2:38pm PDT

Bieber continued, “I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry.” (RELATED: Justin And Hailey Bieber Set Sept. 20 Date For Wedding Reception)

The “Baby” hitmaker then explained how all this made him become “distant to everyone who loved” him and he started “hiding behind, a shell of a person that [I] had become.”

“I felt like I could never turn it around,” Bieber explained. “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”

Later, he praised God for blessing him with “extraordinary people who love” him and how he’s now in the “best season” of his life “‘MARRIAGE’!!”

“Which is [an] amazing crazy new responsibility,” he added. “You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

Finally, the pop singer concluded with encouraging words to others who might be struggling stating that “even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you. Be kind today, be bold today and love people today, not by your standards but by God’s perfect unfailing love.”