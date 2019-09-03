Kevin Hart Will Be ‘Just Fine’ Following Injuries From His Car Accident, Per His Wife Eniko Parrish

Comedian Kevin Hart’s wife gave an update on his injuries after a car crash Sunday landed him in the hospital.

Eniko Parrish was spotted by TMZ on her way to the hospital Monday. She claimed Hart was awake and recovering after back surgery.

Kevin Hart hospitalized after “major back injury” in California car crash. @evapilgrim has the latest on the accident. https://t.co/Uk2FCMyQMR pic.twitter.com/1R5Op0fDs9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 2, 2019

“He’s great. He’s going to be just fine,” Parrish said about Hart’s health.

Hart reportedly suffered “major back injuries” after a friend driving his blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda drove off the Mulholland Highway in Hollywood. The accident left the roof of the vehicle completely crushed, TMZ reported.

Hart underwent back surgery Sunday night and will be in the hospital for a couple of days while he recovers. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and airlifted to UCLA Medical Center. A woman was also in the backseat of the vehicle, but was not injured, according to reports.

The photos of the car after the crash look absolutely horrendous. They are the type of photos that make you realize how important it is to practice safe driving. Everyone in the car is lucky to have walked away alive.

Hart seemingly got the car to celebrate his 40th birthday.

As previously reported, Hart bought the car not too long ago. He posed with the car for the first time on his Instagram back in July.