Le’Veon Bell Spends $300,000 On New Jewelry

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell recently spent an absurd amount of money on getting some new ice.

According to TMZ, the New York Jets superstar dropped $300,000 on fancy jewelry at the Icebox in Atlanta on rings and bangles. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The former Steelers running back was also recently allegedly robbed of $500,000 of jewelry by two women. Clearly, he wanted to get some more bling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Aug 28, 2019 at 4:34pm PDT

Look, I understand he had to replace some of his old jewelry that got allegedly jacked by two women, but this isn’t a smart way to spend money.

It’s just not. Why not spend it on real estate or put it in the market? Just about anything would be better than jewelry.

Hell, buy up some guns and ammo. That would be a billion times better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Apr 13, 2019 at 2:59pm PDT

I’ll never understand people who throw around cash on bling. I just don’t get it at all. Why do people spend their money on stuff that doesn’t have any kind of return to it?

It’s not like jewelry is going to make your net worth skyrocket. I feel like that’s a pretty basic concept to grasp. You know what would? Land and many other things.

I just don’t get it, folks. I don’t get it at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on May 1, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

Let’s at least hope Bell secures this bling a little bit better than his old stuff. He might be rich, but I’m not sure he could take another gigantic hit.