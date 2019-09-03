Meghan McCain Blasts Co-Hosts Over Second Amendment: ‘I’m Not Living Without Guns’

Meghan McCain made it crystal clear to her co-hosts that “gun grabbing” by politicians equals not voting for them as she said point-blank she refused to live “without guns.”

The fireworks came Tuesday during the first episode back for “The View” co-hosts as they kicked-off of season 23 while discussing the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas over the weekend that left seven people dead, according to the Daily Beast.

McCain started off her response by saying that she was the “chick on the panel that spent most of her break shooting,” and she slammed Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke for calling for a “mandatory gun buyback.” It starts at the 2:51 mark in the clip.(RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Drops F-Bomb In Live CNN Interview)

TRUMP DOWNPLAYS BACKGROUND CHECKS: After the fatal shooting in Odessa, TX, the co-hosts discuss Pres. Trump’s response and if Congress will take steps on gun legislation. https://t.co/Hul1fomImg pic.twitter.com/ZK6Wly2wNH — The View (@TheView) September 3, 2019

“I will just say this is a ground-level issue for me,” the former Fox News co-host explained. “If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote, period. We got to have a different kind of conversation.”(RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

Behar interjected her co-host and claimed that Democratic administrations have done “something about guns” noting that the Clinton administration “enacted the federal assault weapons ban in 1994.”

“The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far,” McCain replied. “I was just in the middle of no-where Wyoming, if you’re talking around going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

“But they lived without them for many years during the ban,” Behar pointed out.

“I’m not living without guns,” McCain interjected. “It’s just that simple!”

Abby Huntsman then said she would like to live in a place in “where you could actually walk in a mall and not be nervous that someone is going to pull out a shotgun.”

McCain said she actually feels safer with her guns as she looked around the table and realized that no one felt the same way.

“All right, welcome back,” Meghan said, before the segment ended with her making it clear to O’Rourke that her guns were “not for sale.”