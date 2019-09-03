Watch The Newest Trailer For The Netflix Limited Series ‘The I-Land’

Netflix’s new mini-series “The I-Land” looks absolutely awesome in the latest trailer to drop.

The plot of the limited series from the streaming giant, according to the YouTube description, is, “Chosen… tested… a group of strangers will soon find out that paradise isn’t all it seems. Find out what darker realities lies beneath the surface on the new thrilling Netflix Limited Series, The I-Land.”

For those of you looking to have your mind tested and be on the edge of your seat the whole time, I think this series will be the one for you. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Take a look at the new trailer below.

I honestly can’t wait for this to show up September 12. I’m in need of a new series, and I’m always going to be in on anything that messes with the mind.

Plus, this has a very solid cast lineup that features Kate Bosworth and Alex Pettyfer.

Netflix is known for producing top-notch content, and it looks like that’s exactly what we’re going to get here.

If there’s plenty of action, suspense, and some major twists, then I think the fans are going to be in for a very fun time.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the newest trailer.