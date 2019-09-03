REPORT: Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands With Actress Margaret Qualley

Comedian Pete Davidson has been spotted with a new girl.

Davidson, 25, and Margaret Qualley, 24, were seen together holding hands in Venice, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

The pair were in Italy for the Venice Film Festival as Qualley premiered her new film “Seberg.”

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star was wearing an off white long dress while Davidson stepped out in basketball shorts, a t-shirt and a baseball hat. In the photos, the actress and comedian can be seen holding hands and smiling at each other. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Goes Off On University Students Who Broke His No Cellphone Rule During Show)

Rumors that the two were romantically linked began last week when Davidson attended the premiere of her film. Later, the two were spotted leaving a hotel together.

The new rumored relationship comes after Davidson split with actress Kate Beckinsale. The two dated for a couple months after being spotted together at a Golden Globes after party back in January.

Well, at least his new girlfriend is the same age as Davidson instead of 25 years older than him. This still looks like a good opportunity to get back into the spotlight considering Qualley’s career is really starting to take off after her role in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Maybe this relationship will last longer than a couple months.