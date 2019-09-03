Poll: Plurality Of Israeli Jews Support Israel’s Decision To Ban Omar, Tlaib

A plurality of Israeli Jews support the state of Israel’s decision to ban Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan from visiting the country.

A monthly poll conducted by the Guttman Center at the Israel Democracy Institute and released Tuesday found that 47% of Israeli Jews supported the government’s decision, while 25% opposed denying Omar and Tlaib, according to The Jerusalem Post. The same poll found that 41% of Israeli Arabs opposed the government’s decision, while just 12% supported it. (RELATED: Omar, Tlaib Share Cartoon From Prominent Anti-Semitic Cartoonist)

The two freshman congresswoman have emerged as staunch critics of Israel and U.S. support for the Jewish state. Israel has a policy prohibiting supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement from entering the country, which is why Omar and Tlaib were denied entry. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

After initial reports suggested that Israel was prepared to make an exception for Omar and Tlaib, President Donald Trump tweeted that doing so would demonstrate “weakness” from the Israeli government.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” Trump tweeted at the time. “They hate Israel [and] all Jewish people, [and] there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.