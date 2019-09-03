Report: Trump Supporters Fundraising To Expose Liberal Media Dirt

Supporters of President Donald Trump are actively fundraising in order to accelerate their plans to unearth and distribute embarrassing social media activity by liberal journalists.
The Trump surrogates are looking to raise at least $2 million to continue their efforts to dig up dirt on progressive media outlets and expose it through the cooperation of more Trump-friendly media, Axios reported Tuesday. It is a political tactic that has been effectively utilized by liberal activists at Media Matters, Axios noted.
U.S. President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the crowd as he arrives for a ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport, May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Media outlets that have consistently run negative reporting on Trump have reacted with horror to the plan — saying it is an attack on press freedom. (RELATED: Multiple Voice Of America Reporters Have Posted Anti-Trump Material On Social Media)
Trump supporters have prepared a three-page fundraising letter that explains the purpose and direction of the investigation, according to Axios. The group promises that after unearthing damaging social media tweets and posts, it will pass on the information to sympathetic and traditional media for publication.
The group is reportedly a “loose network” of conservative activists who are not necessarily directly tied to the Trump administration, according to The New York Times.
The organizers are reportedly adding a touch of humor to their task by saying their slogan should be: “Brought to you by The New York Times.” (RELATED: Boston Globe Calls On All Media Outlets To Publish Anti-Trump Editorials Next Week)
The fundraising letter indicates that there are a some “primary targets” in the group’s crosshairs.
Members of the New York City Police Department stand outside the headquarters of The New York Times, June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
“CNN, MSNBC, all broadcast networks, NY Times, Washington Post, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, and all others that routinely incorporate bias and misinformation in to their coverage. We will also track the reporters and editors of these organizations.”
In its initial story describing both the group and its plan to investigate liberal reporters, The New York Times stated: “It is the latest step in a long-running effort by Mr. Trump and his allies to undercut the influence of legitimate news reporting. Four people familiar with the operation described how it works, asserting that it has compiled dossiers of potentially embarrassing social media posts and other public statements by hundreds of people who work at some of the country’s most prominent news organizations.”