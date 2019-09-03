Report: Trump Supporters Fundraising To Expose Liberal Media Dirt

Supporters of President Donald Trump are actively fundraising in order to accelerate their plans to unearth and distribute embarrassing social media activity by liberal journalists.

The Trump surrogates are looking to raise at least $2 million to continue their efforts to dig up dirt on progressive media outlets and expose it through the cooperation of more Trump-friendly media, Axios reported Tuesday. It is a political tactic that has been effectively utilized by liberal activists at Media Matters, Axios noted.

Media outlets that have consistently run negative reporting on Trump have reacted with horror to the plan — saying it is an attack on press freedom. (RELATED: Multiple Voice Of America Reporters Have Posted Anti-Trump Material On Social Media)

Trump supporters have prepared a three-page fundraising letter that explains the purpose and direction of the investigation, according to Axios. The group promises that after unearthing damaging social media tweets and posts, it will pass on the information to sympathetic and traditional media for publication.

The group is reportedly a “loose network” of conservative activists who are not necessarily directly tied to the Trump administration, according to The New York Times.