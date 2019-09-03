REVIEW: In-N-Out Is Wildly Overrated And Not Nearly As Good As Culver’s

My friends, I finally had In-N-Out, and it was awful.

Everybody told me that I had to try the burger joint. It was all anybody from California told me. They made it sound like it was the greatest thing since sliced bread.

While in Las Vegas, I stopped in to the burger restaurant, and I couldn’t have been more disappointed. I grew up with Culver’s. I grew up with the best burgers money can buy.

That’s the standard I’m used to. That’s what I had been led to believe In-N-Out was all about. It was not. It was average at best.

I think there’s a very real argument to be made that it wasn’t even average. It was subpar. It was not great at all.

Despite the fact I was starving, the burger didn’t do anything for me. If anything, it only reminded me how much better Culver’s is than the rest of the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culver’s (@culvers) on Jul 26, 2019 at 8:31am PDT

For those of you who haven’t already seen my realtime review as I was eating, you can watch it below. I think it’ll be very obvious to you all that I wasn’t impressed.

As a huge fan of @Culvers, I’ve always been told to try In-N-Out. I finally did. MY REVIEW: It’s not that good, and not even close to Culver’s. pic.twitter.com/BNVPBB8Cwy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 2, 2019

I’ve had a good run in my life lately, but eating In-N-Out was a definite turn in the wrong direction. Next time somebody tells me to eat anything other than Culver’s, I’m saying no.

Never again, my friends. Never again will I make the mistake of eating In-N-Out. Culver’s for the rest of the ride!