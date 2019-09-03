Editorial

REPORT: South Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley Out Several Weeks With Broken Foot, Freshman Ryan Hilinski Is The New Starter

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley won’t be playing again anytime soon.

The Gamecocks senior is expected to be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and highly-touted freshman Ryan Hilinski is now running the show, according to Mike Uva. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is about to get real interesting for the Gamecocks and the fans. I saw nonstop complaining about Bentley after the loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

You’d think he was the worst football player in the history of the program. He’s not that bad, but he didn’t play too well. That is true.

However, South Carolina is about to have to run the gauntlet in the SEC, and now they have a freshman quarterback starting. That could be a recipe for disaster.

Hilinski might be talented, but very few freshman are ready to dominate. Trevor Lawrence seems to have convinced people freshman stars are the norm.

 

Trust me, they’re not. They’re especially not the norm when it comes to playing the SEC. Gamecocks fans might wish Bentley was back sooner than later.

Remember, the grass is always greener on the other side until you actually show up.

 

I know some fans of the Gamecocks. They’re good people and passionate fans. That’s why I’m really going to feel bad for them over the coming weeks because there’s a high chance things get ugly fast.

We’ll have to see if Hilinski lives up to the hype. The only thing I know for sure is that it’ll be baptism by fire.