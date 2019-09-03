The Popular Gerber Multi-Tool Is Over 30 Percent Off

Here at the Daily Dealer, we’ve been tracking this this Gerber multi-plier for awhile now. At times, it has been the single #1 bestseller out of all multitools on the market. We were ecstatic to see it was discounted on Prime Day and dissapointed when Amazon was forced to cut the discount. Under $30 for tool from a respected brand and with ~2,000 positive customer reviews? You can see why we were so thrilled.

Although we are months past Prime Day 2018, the multitool is currently available at a similarly low price. This Gerber multi-plier with over a dozen integrated components is 33 percent off:

Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier [22-01471] on sale for $32.99

Here’s all it has to offer:

1) Spring loaded needlenose pliers

2) Regular pliers

3) Wire cutter

4) Tool lock

5) Fine edge blade

6) Large flathead

7) Cross driver

8) Saw

9) Can opener

10) Small flathead

11) Scissors

12) Serrated blade

13) Lanyard hole

14) Tool lock

15) Bottle opener

