Wes Bentley Hints The Duttons Could Change In Season Three Of ‘Yellowstone’

“Yellowstone” star Wes Bentley thinks there could be huge changes on the horizon in season three.

Season two ended with the Duttons shooting it out in order to get Tate back after the Beck brothers kidnapped him. Now, the family might undergo some changes when the next season starts after all the violence and darkness that’s surrounded them for years. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 28, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

Bentley told the following to Good House Keeping about the finale of season two, and what might be on the horizon:

Because of the situation with Tate, the family is forced to be reflective about why they keep getting themselves in these situations, and worst of all, how they let a child get involved. Looking ahead to season 3, they’ll ask: Are we going to change? How are we going to change?

It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens in season three. The Dutton family has been through so much trauma and violence.

There’s not a whole lot of sunshine and roses on the ranch. That much is for sure. There is a whole lot of death and despair.

Look no further than Beth getting attacked in season two for proof of that fact.

Judging from the short inside look we already had at season three, I think it’s safe to say Bentley is giving us some good hints at changes.

Season 2 just came to an end, but there’s more work to be done on the ranch. Our cast and crew are hard at work on season 3. New episodes are coming in 2020! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/NW3IsBZFJS — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 29, 2019

I know season two just ended, but I’m already cranked up and ready for new episodes. The finale of the latest run was perfect.

It wasn’t exactly what I was expecting, but I enjoyed it all the same. Once the Becks hit the ground, I knew the ending would satisfy.

Make sure to keep checking back for all the updates as we get them. It certainly sounds like season three is going to be a hell of a fun ride.