Whoopi Goldberg Shreds Debra Messing Over Blacklisting Trump Supporters

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg spoke out against actress Debra Messing Tuesday after she encouraged listing supporters of President Donald Trump who work in Hollywood.

“This is not a good idea, okay? Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you!” Goldberg said.

“In this country, people can vote for who they want to,” Goldberg also said. “That is one of the great rights of this country.”

“You don’t have to like it, but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for. We don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists.”

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing made news over the weekend after she demanded to know the names of participants in a pro-Trump event in Beverly Hills.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” she said in a social media post.

She also promoted a message that called African-American supporters of President Trump mentally ill.

The president responded to her in a tweet Sunday, saying, “I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.'”

“How times have changed!”

The 51-year-old actress has a long history of left-wing activism. Last year, she joined many of her fellow Hollywood stars in piling on the campaign against Brett Kavanaugh. (RELATED: Debra Messing Praises Her Son For Not Standing For Anthem)