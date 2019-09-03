Woman Gets Drilled In The Face By A Golf Club In Scary Viral Video

One woman got obliterated by a golf club in a recent viral video.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports on Twitter, a woman walked up behind a guy teeing off with his driver, and she paid a brutal price for not paying attention.

She got her faced jacked up by his club, and it looks like it hurt a whole hell of a lot. Watch the scary video below.

Seriously, what was that woman thinking? Rule number one on a golf course is that you don't talk when somebody is teeing off.

Rule number two on a golf course? Stay far away from anybody who is cocking back with his swing unless you want to rocked.

She's damn lucky she didn't get knocked out. A hit like that to the face/head could inflict some insanely serious damage.

Instead, it looked like she kind of took that shot like a champ.

Hopefully, her unfortunate luck and lack of situational awareness serves as a cautionary tale for everybody else.

When you see somebody getting ready to swing, don’t just walk up behind them. That’s a recipe for absolute disaster.

Let’s all hope she turned out to be okay because that was a brutal hit.