Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Silent On Fundraising For Antifa-Associated Protesters

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is remaining silent on her support for a group of protesters who planned violence in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday.

The Daily Caller reported on Ocasio-Cortez supporting a fundraiser for counter-protesters, a group that included Antifa members, on Monday. The Caller reached out to her office for a comment, but received no response by press time.

On Tuesday, this reporter received an email from Tanushri Shankar, a scheduler for the congresswoman, who gave The Caller an email address to send press inquires to.

This reporter reached out to that email address Tuesday, asking, “Does Rep. Ocasio-Cortez think it’s appropriate to support groups that openly plan violence? Does Rep. Ocasio-Cortez support the violent tactics of Antifa? If not, why is she raising money for them as they openly admit to planning violence?”

The Caller received no response after two emails were sent Tuesday. The congresswoman, who has a reputation for clapping back at her critics on Twitter, has not tweeted about this issue since her original post Saturday.

A “Straight Pride” parade was scheduled in Boston last weekend, and drew a small crowd of supporters and a larger crowd of counter-protesters.

According to extensive reporting from the Boston Herald, many counter-protesters were part of the Antifa movement and openly planned violence.

The Herald reported:

“Tensions flared in the crowd of about 200 people which was composed mostly of counterprotesters and peppered with far left groups like Antifa. The controversial parade garnered national attention since its inception in June. ‘We’re covered in black so when we attack these guys we can’t be prosecuted,’ said Jon Crowley, an Antifa member who told the Herald that he felt violence was the only way to deal with the people marching in the parade, which went from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza. ‘They are fascists, 100%. How else are you going to get them to shut up?'”

The Herald also reported that many counter-protesters were arrested over violence, including some who were charged with assaulting police officers. The full log of the 36 arrests can be viewed here.

Boston PD has released log of arrested individuals from Saturday’s antifa counter-protest against the Straight Pride. They face an array of charges including battery of officers & assault using a dangerous weapon. Congresswomen AOC & A. Pressley expressed support for protesters. pic.twitter.com/OXAiIk2aWK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 2, 2019

However, despite the fact that some protesters were planning violence, and that there were many arrests for allegedly assaulting police officers, Ocasio-Cortez joined Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley in expressing support for the group Saturday and urged her followers to donate to a fundraiser to cover bail funds for the protesters.

“One way to support the local LGBTQ community impacted by Boston’s white supremacist parade? Contribute to the Bail Fund for the activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community,” she said.

One way to support the local LGBTQ community impacted by Boston’s white supremacist parade? Contribute to the Bail Fund for the activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community:https://t.co/z2NRSqHMve (Any $ left over goes to @MassBailFund+@Boston_GLASS) https://t.co/G9xhIda6sF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 1, 2019

Antifa is a far-left movement that has little top-down organizing, and frequently gets into violent clashes with those that they wish to silence. (RELATED: Evening Update: AOC Fundraises For Antifa, Dems Sweat Biden’s Failing Brain, A Literal Ex-Russian Propagandist Works For VOA)



Individuals associated with the movement have repeatedly engaged in acts of political violence and violence against journalists.