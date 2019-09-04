‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alums Kevin Wendt And Astrid Loch Are Engaged

“Bachelor In Paradise” alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch announced they are engaged.

The couple shared the news of Kevin’s proposal Tuesday on Instagram, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me,” Astrid captioned a photo of the picture-perfect moment. “@kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ And ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Renewed For New Seasons)

Kevin popped the question over a sunset picnic in Toronto, People magazine reported. The ring is a custom cushion-cut diamond from the former “Bachelorette” contestant’s family’s jewelry store.

“I’m a firm believer that there’s just so little genuine surprises in the world,” Kevin told People. “I did my research on what Astrid liked for rings, just based on what she said about other girls’ rings or what she likes or what she doesn’t like. And I just thought I would rather take a little bit of a risk and design it myself knowing her, rather than her just pick it out and kind of be expecting it.”

The engagement looked absolutely amazing and I love the little story about the custom designed ring. I know a lot of girls who want to pick out their own ring, but it seems to be so much more intimate when your significant other pays enough attention to pick something out that you’d like.

Also, here is another couple out of “Bachelor In Paradise” to get engaged. I’m starting to think the spin-off show might be producing more couples than the actual franchise.