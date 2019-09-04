Beyoncé Turns 38 Years Old

September 4 is Beyoncé’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Beyoncé is an American singer born in Houston, Texas. She began her singing career at a young age and competed in many talent competitions. Beyoncé first became big as the lead vocalist of the R&B all-female group Destiny’s Child.

The group signed a record deal with Colombia Records in 1997. The release of their second album produced hit singles such as “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name.”

In 2003, Beyoncé went solo and produced her first album “Dangerously In Love.” In 2006, she released her second album which featured hits like “Irreplaceable” and “Deja Vu.”

She’s appeared in a number of films including “Goldmember,” “Dreamgirls” and “The Lion King.” (RELATED: Photo Of Beyoncé To Be Displayed In Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery)

Beyoncé released her self-titled album in 2013. The record held hits such as “Drunk In Love” and “Flawless.” A few years later, Beyoncé would release “Lemonade” on HBO. The album was originally only available to stream on Tidal, but would later be on all platforms.

Beyoncé married entertainment mogul Jay-Z in 2008. The couple shares three kids together.

Check out her photos below: