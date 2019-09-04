Watch The Preview For ‘Bill Burr: Paper Tiger’ On Netflix

Netflix is dropping a new Bill Burr standup special, and it looks like it’ll be outstanding.

In the preview for “Bill Burr: Paper Tiger,” the legendary comedian joked about marriage, being a father, white male privilege, the #MeToo movement and robot sex dolls.

If you thought Burr might be scared to crack a joke in our politically correct culture, I can promise you the preview will prove that he hasn’t lost a step at all.

Give it a watch below.

Netflix hit a home run with Dave Chappelle’s latest special. It was incredible from the opening line to the closing moments. (RELATED: REVIEW: Dave Chappelle’s New Standup ‘Sticks & Stones’ Is Outstanding)

It was a gigantic middle finger to people who are ultra-politically correct and believe in cancel culture.

Now, it looks like they’re about to drop another fire standup when this one from Burr gets released September 10.

I honestly can’t wait. Burr is one of the funniest guys in the comedy game, and I’d bet just about anything “Paper Tiger” will be amazing.

Let’s remember, this is the same guy who joked about “50 Shades of Gray” and rough sex in epic fashion.

Tune in September 10 because I think we’re going to be in for a very fun time.