REPORT: Cardi B Goes After Group Of 10-Year-Old Boys After They Release Diss Track On Instagram

Rapper Cardi B went after a new victim on her Instagram stories.

This time the “Please Me” rapper went after a group of four 10-year-old boys who post raps on Instagram, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

“Not gonna let no little f - - king white boys come at me all motherf - - king day long. Motherf - - king shut the f - - k up and stay in your motherf - - king place,” Cardi said in her rant. “Go drink your motherf - - king milk, bitch. F - - k.”

The group of boys seemingly offended Cardi with a diss track posted to their account ZN8tion two weeks ago. The track featured lyrics such as “You belong in a zoo” and “They could fix your teeth, but they couldn’t fix your face.” (RELATED: Cardi B Goes Off On Plastic Surgery Critics: ‘I Do Whatever The F**k I Want To Do With My Body’)

“I don’t know what’s faker: your life or your butt,” they added.

One of the boys even danced around in the video with a pillow shoved into his pants to imitate Cardi’s huge butt.

Cardi B feuds with crew of rapping 10-year-olds https://t.co/sTKAIpM401 pic.twitter.com/kZqingLl7y — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2019

“We wanted to show Cardi B to not be a bully and give her a taste of her own medicine,” one of the boys said in an interview with Page Six. Cardi’s response “made [them] feel like [they’d] done [their] job.”

The boys’ response about Cardi being a bully shows a lot about what kind of people they might grow up to be. Good for them for standing up for themselves after Cardi went after them.