Carson Wentz Spent $10,000 On Dinner To Bond With His Teammates

Carson Wentz is doing everything he can to get closer to his teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles.

There had been reports awhile back that the locker room situation with Wentz and the other guys wearing green wasn’t exactly outstanding. Specifically, it was reported that the former North Dakota State star was selfish. (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish‘)

The young NFL star refuted some of the reports of issues, but something clearly wasn’t 100% correct. Now, he’s doing what he can to get closer to his teammates.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, that included a large dinner bill. Wentz reportedly dropped $10,000 at Barclay Prime with some of his receivers and Zach Ertz to bond.

That wasn’t all. He also flew out his receivers and tight end to his home in Houston to eat bison burgers, party in his pool and hang out.

It’s clear that he’s making a solid effort to spend time with the guys he takes the field with on Sundays.

I sure hope Wentz irons out any issues he might have with his fellow players on the Eagles. He’s a damn good quarterback, he’s fun to watch and he just seems like a good dude.

As for the Eagles and fans of the organization, you never want to see you quarterback have issues with other guys on the team.

That’s a recipe for absolute disaster. Fortunately, it seems like Wentz is going out of his way to fix whatever problems might have existed. My guess is that everything will be just fine.