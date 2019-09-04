Clemson And Alabama Tied In Latest College Football Playoff Odds

Alabama and Clemson are tied for the best odds to make the college football playoffs.

According to odds from BetOnline_AG, Alabama and Clemson are both at 5/2. They’re followed by Georgia at 7/1, Oklahoma at 9/1, Michigan and Ohio State at 10/1, Texas at 20/1 and LSU and Auburn at 25/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a full list of the odds below.

Updated @CFBPlayoff odds via @betonline_ag: Clemson, Alabama 5/2

Georgia 7/1

OU 9/1

Michigan, OhioSt 10/1

Texas 20/1

Auburn, LSU 25/1

Utah, Wash 28/1

A&M 33/1

Florida, NotreDame, PennSt 40/1

Nebraska, Ore, Wis 50/1

MichSt, Stan, TCU, USC 80/1

Boise, Miami, MissSt, Va, WSU 100/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 3, 2019

Judging from what we all saw in the first slate of games, it’s hard to argue with the odds above, especially for the top teams.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide both looked damn near unstoppable. Sure, Alabama got off to a slow start, but they were cruising against Duke once things got rolling.

I know you all know that I hate the SEC and I consider it my job in life to expose the conference. Expose them for what they truly are!

Having said that, you’d have to be delusional to bet against Alabama. That doesn’t mean they won’t stumble, but I’m not counting on it until I actually see it happen.

Oklahoma at 9/1 seems like a bit of a bargain. They looked damn good with Jalen Hurts running the offense. He looked unstoppable against Houston, and it’d be awesome to see him take the Sooners to the playoffs.

As for my Badgers, being at 50/1 is a like getting free money. Just an absurdly disrespectful line. The fact we’re tied with Nebraska is like a slap in the face to everybody with a brain.

Don’t ever disrespect my guys by having them on the same level as the Cornhuskers. Now, hit the music!