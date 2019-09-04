Colts QB Jacoby Brissett Wears Fyre Festival T-Shirt After Becoming The Starter

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett recently had an interesting shirt choice during a talk with the media.

In a Tuesday tweet from the team, their new starting quarterback wore a Fyre Festival shirt while entertaining reporters. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

Yes, the new face of an NFL franchise wore a Fyre Festival shirt during his time to shine. You can see the tweet below.

Ready to bring the fyre. pic.twitter.com/mVct21Sp1F — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 3, 2019

I hope Brissett did this on purpose. I really do. Like I said earlier today, this man is going to be a content machine.

Fyre Festival was the infamously hyped music festival that fell apart before it even happened. It went down like the Titanic, and the documentaries have been awesome.

Generally speaking, the quarterback is supposed to project confidence. He’s supposed to project success. What he’s not supposed to do is rock apparel from the most famous failed music festival in the history of human history.

If Brissett is bringing the same energy as Fyre Festival into the regular season, then the Colts are absolutely screwed.

They’re going to be awful, but at least the documentaries will be fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Stay frosty, Jacoby. He hasn’t even played a game yet, and I’m 100% all in.