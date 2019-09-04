Criminals Who Fought The Law And The Law Won

We Heard You! These idiots fought the law and the law won, now with no music track. Enjoy!

In this video a number of criminals try to avoid or fight law enforcement, what happens to them next is something you cannot miss! (RELATED: Swalwell Takes It On The Chin From 2A Supporters After Mocking ‘Good Guys With Guns’)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad