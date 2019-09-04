‘Total Devastation’: Unreal Aerial Footage Of Dorian Devastation Emerges

Hurricane Dorian is gradually making its way up to Georgia and the Carolinas, but it’s already made a devastating impact on parts of the Bahamas.

Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane before weakening to a 2 Wednesday morning, crushed boats and splintered homes, video from a helicopter flyover shows. More than half of the Grand Bahama was under water, the satellite company Iceye said. That includes the airport.

WATCH:

“It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic,” Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief group, told reporters Wednesday morning. (RELATED: Hurricane Dorian Upgrades To ‘Catastrophic’ Category 5 Storm)

The hurricane, which just missed plowing into Florida, is forecast to make a closer approach to the coastline of the Carolinas between late Wednesday and Thursday, with impacts expected to be more severe.

“Remain cautious of strong wind gusts and brief bursts of heavy rain in passing squalls today,” the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida, tweeted Wednesday morning. “Conditions at beaches are hazardous from #Dorian. The surf remains high and rough, along with a threat of coastal flooding & beach erosion.”

Seven people died in the island, including reports of an an 8-year-old boy, as the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the island nation moved toward the southeastern U.S. coast.

