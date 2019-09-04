Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Agrees To 6-Year Extension Worth Up To $90 Million

Ezekiel Elliott has agreed to a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL.com on Wednesday morning, the extension is for six years, worth up to $90 million and “roughly half” of the deal is guaranteed. His total deal with the Cowboys is now at eight years and $103 million.

This officially puts an end to arguably the most notable holdout in the NFL this past offseason.

There you have it, folks. Ezekiel Elliott is officially back for the Dallas Cowboys, and he’s not a wealthy man. Jerry Jones’ star player is ready to play and has cash in his pocket.

I think we all knew a deal was going to get done. The only question was how much money was going to have to get thrown around in order for Elliott to play.

I think it’s safe to say Elliott made out like a bandit with this deal. He’s now the highest paid player at his position in the league, which is what he always wanted. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

The question now is whether or not he can stay out of trouble and stay healthy. If he can, then the Cowboys probably got a solid deal.

If not, then we’re going to be having a very different conversation in a couple years.

Props to Elliott for getting his money. Now, we’ll see if he can justify it on the field.