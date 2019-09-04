Poll: Majority Of Government Employees Want To See Comey Prosecuted

A new poll found that a majority of government employees believe former FBI Director James Comey should be prosecuted for leaking information to the media.

Forty-seven percent of all Americans and 57% of government employees think Comey ought to face legal consequences after the Department of Justice’s inspector general found that he violated FBI policy, according to a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.

The IG report last week revealed that Comey did not abide by bureau rules when he released four secret memos about his conversations with President Donald Trump to his attorneys. Screenshots of one memo was also provided to his friend, Daniel Richman, with instructions to hand over the document to The New York Times. (RELATED: DOJ Watchdog Says James Comey Violated FBI Policy In Handling Sensitive Memos)

Comey failed to live up to his duty as FBI director “by not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment,” the report said.

The Rasmussen poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters.

Trump reacted last week to the report, insisting that Comey “should be ashamed of himself” for his misconduct.