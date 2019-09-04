Politics

Poll: Majority Of Government Employees Want To See Comey Prosecuted

Former FBI Director James Comey talks to reporters following a closed House Judiciary Committee meeting to hear his testimony, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2018

Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Amber Athey White House Correspondent

A new poll found that a majority of government employees believe former FBI Director James Comey should be prosecuted for leaking information to the media.

Forty-seven percent of all Americans and 57% of government employees think Comey ought to face legal consequences after the Department of Justice’s inspector general found that he violated FBI policy, according to a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.

The IG report last week revealed that Comey did not abide by bureau rules when he released four secret memos about his conversations with President Donald Trump to his attorneys. Screenshots of one memo was also provided to his friend, Daniel Richman, with instructions to hand over the document to The New York Times. (RELATED: DOJ Watchdog Says James Comey Violated FBI Policy In Handling Sensitive Memos)

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey speaks to members of the media at the Rayburn House Office Building after testifying to the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees on Capitol Hill December 07, 2018 in Washington, DC. With less than a month of control of the committees, House Republicans subpoenaed Comey to testify behind closed doors about investigations into Hillary Clinton’s email server and whether President Trump’s campaign advisers colluded with the Russian government to steer the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey speaks to members of the media at the Rayburn House Office Building after testifying to the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees on Capitol Hill December 07, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Comey failed to live up to his duty as FBI director “by not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment,” the report said.

The Rasmussen poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters.

Trump reacted last week to the report, insisting that Comey “should be ashamed of himself” for his misconduct.