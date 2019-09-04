Hailey Baldwin Debuts New Neck Tattoo With Potential Link To Taylor Swift

Just last week, model Hailey Baldwin showed off eight new tattoos.

However, her new neck tattoo was unreadable for fans. Baldwin’s tattoo artist recently revealed an image of the tattoo, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Baldwin now has the word “Lover” tattooed on her neck. Many have linked the tattoo to Taylor Swift’s newest studio album.

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo captioned the photo, “Love always wins.”

However, many social media users saw the tattoo as a nod to Swift’s music and single “Lover.” (RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Shows Off New Ink Ahead Of Wedding To Justin Bieber)

“Taylor swift inspired??” one user commented.

“Taylor Swift Vibes,” another user added.

Hailey Baldwin shows off intricate new finger tattoos and cursive inking on her neck https://t.co/lijdRe6GTE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 23, 2019



The neck ink is one of eight new tattoos Baldwin had done leading up to her wedding to Justin Bieber. The couple legally married last fall, but plan to have a ceremony with close friends and family.

The other tattoos include moon, sun, stars, dots and lines on her fingers. Baldwin also had the letter B tattooed on the back of her hand. The model shared a photo of the ink on her Instagram story.

I love the “Lover” tattoo, but I’m not sure I’d want it to be on my neck. Otherwise, the tattoos are all delicate and beautiful.