Watch The First Trailer For Season 14 Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

The first trailer for season 14 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” was released Wednesday.

Judging from our first look at season 14 on FXX, I think it’s safe to say the hit show should be great when it returns Sept. 25.

The gang of Dennis, Mac, Charlie, Frank and Dee look like they haven’t lost a step at all. Give the trailer a watch below. (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Teaser Trailer)

Summer’s nearly over, but it’s just starting to get Sunny. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the all-new season premiering 9/25 on FXX. #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/FNGgUbqWwM — It’s Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) September 4, 2019

I can’t wait for this to return in a few weeks. I’m so excited. “Always Sunny” is without a doubt one of best shows on television.

Outside of “South Park,” there might not be a better show at making fun of newsworthy topics and doing social commentary.

There’s nothing that can really touch “It’s Always Sunny.” It’s amazing on every level, and the characters are some of the greatest ever written.

The only sad part is that I’m not sure how many seasons we have left. We’re certainly on the backend of the show. There’s no question about that.

My guess is that we’ll get a few more at the most. We might not even get that many, which means we have to savor what we have remaining.

Tune in Sept. 25 to watch the start of season 14.