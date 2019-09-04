Jacoby Brissett On Negotiating His Own Deal: ‘I Don’t Like People To BS On My Behalf’

Indianapolis Colts Jacoby Brissett had an awesome line about negotiating his own contract.

The former North Carolina State star was elevated to the starting position after Andrew Luck stunned the league by retiring. Naturally, that shift came with a large raise, and the former Patriots backup snagged a $30 million deal that he negotiated himself. Why? Well, he doesn’t like other people talking on his behalf.

“Yeah, I do it myself. I don’t like people to BS on my behalf. I try to say it for myself … all you can be is honest,” Brissett said when discussing the negotiations of his new $30 million deal, according to CBS4Indy. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

I’m not going to lie on this one. I’m starting to become a gigantic Brissett fan. This dude is hilarious, straight to the point and I can already tell he’s going to be a content machine for me. Anybody who checks all those boxes is okay in my book every day of the week.

Most athletes 100% need an agent to get their stuff done. Not Brissett. When it comes to talking about money, he’ll be talking for himself.

I have no idea how many games the Colts will win this season. As a betting man, I’d say not too many, but Brissett is giving me a moment of pause.

He’s clearly a funny and smart guy. I never like betting against guys like that. Generally speaking, they do alright in this world.

I might actually have to tune in for some Brissett content this season because it sounds like he’s going to be in for a very entertaining run.