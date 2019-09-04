Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She’s Skipping Social Media

Jennifer Aniston isn’t on social media like many other celebrities and the reason why is because she thinks “there’s all this comparing and despairing.”

The 50-year-old actress "worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity," per InStyle magazine in a piece published Wednesday for the October issue.

"They're doing it through someone else's lens, which has been filtered and changed…and then it's 'like me, don't like me, did I get liked?'" she added. "There's all this comparing and despairing."

Aniston continued, while looking back to how she felt as a young person and how that was all the pressure one needs without social media.

“When I was younger, I was in hell,” the “Horrible Bosses” star shared, referring to her extremely curly hair. “I tried every product known to man.”

By the age of 25 she had been on six other TV shows, before she experienced her break out role on “Friends.”

“I was such a grown-up by then,” Jennifer said, shaking her head. “I had moved away from home. I had been on six failed television shows. I waitressed for years in New York before I got anything. And I was a telemarketer selling time-shares in the Poconos. I didn’t make one sale. I was terrible at it. I was like, ‘Why do we have to call people at dinnertime?'”

But that was then and she’s been an A-list celebrity now for a long time. However, don’t mention how good she looks for her age. She thinks it’s time people change the dialogue about women looking good over a certain age.

“Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number,'” Aniston said. “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way.”

“I feel physically incredible,” she added. “So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”