Watch John Daly Sing ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’

John Daly is also an elite talent when it comes to singing.

In a video posted on Instagram by Barstool Sports, the legendary golfer belted out "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" while surrounded by fans.

It’s not the first time we’ve ever seen Daly show off his pipes, but it’s just the latest example of the man’s ability to steal the show.

Give the awesome video a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Sep 3, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

You’re simply not a fun person if you’re not a fan of John Daly. It’s hard to believe the man is even a real person.

He became a golf sensation at a young age, was known for his brash attitude, beer drinking ways, and just being a wild dude.

Now, he’s a bit older and more relaxed. He still hits the golf course from time to time and he can still clearly command a room’s attention.

These days he just does it by singing.

John Daly the GOAT pic.twitter.com/iplsqoXh31 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 12, 2017

I hope John Daly never slows down. Hell, I hope he cranks it up. The man just lives on a different level than most humans, and I say that in the nicest way possible.

Go, Johnny, go!