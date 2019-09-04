REPORT: Jonah Hill Engaged To Girlfriend Gianna Santos

Actor Jonah Hill is reportedly ready to make things official with girlfriend Gianna Santos.

A representative confirmed the engagement between Hill, 35, and Santos, 30, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The couple reportedly began dating last summer.

A ring was spotted on Santos’ finger while the pair brunched over Labor Day weekend in New York City.

Santos has been a content manager for a beauty startup called Violet Grey since April, Entertainment Tonight reported. Before that, she was a stylist and producer at a fashion brand. (RELATED: Jonah Hill Was Hospitalized After ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ Due To Fake Cocaine)

Meanwhile, Hill has been expanding his career. In September, he directed “Mid90s.” Hill also has been involved in the music video world and filmed videos for Travis Scott and Vampire Weekend.

Prior to the news of the engagement, Hill allegedly bought a $6.77 million, 3,100-square-foot house in Santa Monica, California.

If Hill can lock down a girl as beautiful as Santos, then all men should have hope in this world. It’s true, you probably need to have money and an amazing sense of humor, but this just proves that it isn’t always just about looks.

There are things you can acquire that can help you if you don’t have the looks to carry you.