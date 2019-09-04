Lego Politics | Greenlight Episode 2

The Daily Caller Entertainment presents a new sketch on “Greenlight” called Lego Politics featuring the catchy song “Everything Is Racist,” you do not want to miss this.

The video features some of your favorite politicians including Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusets Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke and many more. Watch below! (RELATED: Everything Is Racist! | Greenlight Episode 1)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad