Paul Finebaum Says Notre Dame ‘Should Never Be Allowed’ In The Playoff After Clemson Loss

ESPN college football pundit Paul Finebaum is not a believer in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“Frankly, they should never be allowed back to the playoff after their embarrassing loss to Clemson. They should be given a five year probation,” Finebaum said during a Monday appearance on ESPN when discussing the Fighting Irish and the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who don’t remember, Notre Dame got smacked around in epic fashion last season in the semi-finals by Clemson.

It was borderline cruel and difficult to watch at times.

Well, that sure is a harsh stance to take. Personally, I’ve got nothing against Notre Dame, but it’s true that they haven’t looked great on the national stage lately.

Alabama dismantled them in a national title game a few years back, and Clemson brought the hammer down on them last season.

Would it be any better for them this season? Probably not. They looked really bad at points against Louisville.

It’s not like Notre Dame doesn’t play elite competition throughout the season. They do without a doubt, and they defeated a good Michigan team last year.

Still, they’ve just disappointed so much when all the chips are on the table and the cards are down. At some point, you have to ask whether or not it’s a fluke or if it’s who the Fighting Irish are as a team these days.

After watching the Louisville game, I honestly think they would lose easily by double digits to Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. It would likely get ugly and it’d get ugly fast.

Sounds off in the comments with whether you think the Fighting Irish are contenders or pretenders.