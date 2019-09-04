Watch The Music Video For The Post Malone Song ‘Circles’

Post Malone dropped an awesome music video Tuesday for his new song “Circles.”

The video, which already has north of three million views on YouTube, seems like it could be straight out of a “Game of Thrones” episode. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

While most music videos in his genre focus on the flashy stuff and bling, we also know Post is far from traditional.

Instead, he went with something unique and it’s the latest example of his creative genius. It’s also got a heavy Rapunzel angle, which isn’t something I ever thought I’d say about a Post Malone music video.

Give it a watch below.

I’d be lying if I said I understood Post Malone, but damn if he isn’t entertaining. The guy just knows how to make great music, and he’s artistically on a different level when it comes to creating the visuals tied to his songs.

Was that a music video? A “Game of Thrones” preview? A featured film? I’m honestly not sure. Could you imagine anybody else in his genre of music doing anything similar?

The answer is obvious and the answer is absolutely not.

I know he’s not a traditional rapper at all, but it’s still always wild to see how he pushes the boundaries. I have no idea what Post will do next, but I know I’ll be watching. There’s just no way you can’t.

Shoutout to him for once again proving what an elite star he is.