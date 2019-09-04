REPORT: R. Kelly’s Request To Be Moved From Solitary To General Population Confirmed

Embattled singer R. Kelly’s prison status just got a huge update.

Kelly, 52, was moved to general population after requesting to be removed from solitary confinement, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

R. Kelly Out of Solitary Confinement, Moved to General Population https://t.co/rjoOuyThq1 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 3, 2019

The “Ignition” singer’s lawyers filed an emergency motion Thursday to be moved out of solitary. The lawyers argued that Kelly had been treated unfairly by the prison because of his celebrity status.

Kelly’s lawyers claimed the singer was not getting “meaningful interaction with other humans,” wasn’t able to go outdoors, had little access to emails and was limited on shower time. (RELATED: REPORT: R. Kelly’s Lawyers File Motion To Be Released From Solitary Confinement)

However, prosecutors argued Kelly has had three phone calls, seven social visits and roomed with three different inmates since his arrest, Page Six reported. He has also been able to exercise three days a week and is allowed to buy snacks.

R. Kelly has been moved to the general population of the federal jail in Chicago while he awaits trial on sexual abuse-related charges, prosecutors said. https://t.co/mTThr3pz5F — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) September 3, 2019

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said the prosecutors’ claims were “ridiculous.”

“Once [prison officials] could assure his safety it was time to move him,” Greenberg said. “He has been a model inmate and should be treated with an appropriate level of respect and privilege, not as if he has misbehaved.”

Kelly is facing four different sex crime charges in three different states. He was also hit with two federal indictments in Illinois and New York.