RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Criticizes The Left’s ‘Cancel Culture’: ‘A Frightening Path For Our Country’

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel warned about the dangers of cancel culture Wednesday and responded to the stars of “Will & Grace” shaming supporters of President Donald Trump.

McDaniel said the left’s tactics to name and shame Trump supporters and conservatives are “extreme” during an on-the-record lunch with female reporters in Washington, DC.

“You don’t see Republicans doing that,” McDaniel said. “You don’t see me going, ‘boycott ‘Will & Grace.’ But if you like ‘Will & Grace,’ you go freaking watch ‘Will & Grace.’ I don’t care.”

Hollywood actors Debra Messing and Eric McCormack prompted some backlash recently after asking news outlets to publish Trump donors so that the stars can boycott them. The stars later claimed that they weren’t calling for a “blacklist.” (RELATED: ‘Will & Grace’ Star Asks News Outlets To Out Trump Donors For Boycotts)

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg called out the idea of publicly naming donors.

“It’s just extreme,” McDaniel asserted. “We’re going to have a difference of opinion. I’m not going to target Democratic voters. I’m not going to stand outside of their house and picket them for having a different belief system than I do.”

McDaniel also suggested that the left’s insistence on bullying Trump supporters into silence could lead to higher fundraising numbers for the RNC and the campaign.

“And guess what? We’re going to post record numbers in August and I’m going to thank Hollywood for helping us raise more money. Thanks for boycotting our donors because we’re going to raise so much more,” she said bitingly. “Have your issues fought out at the ballot box but don’t shame people because they disagree with your beliefs.”