Scarlett Johansson Defends Woody Allen Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Actress Scarlett Johansson defended director Woody Allen after his daughter accused him of sexual abuse.

Johansson claimed she would continue to work with Allen given the opportunity, according to a cover story published Wednesday for The Hollywood Reporter.

“I love Woody,” Johansson said. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.

“I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” she continued. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Johansson admitted it’s hard for her to defend Allen during the era of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Opened Up About Divorce And Says Her Latest Movie Role Mirrored Her Own Life)

“It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably,” Johansson said. “Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”

Woody has been accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow back in 1993. Farrow was seven years old at the time. Her allegations surfaced in 2014 after she wrote an open letter for the New York Times.

Farrow has repeatedly made the allegations since.